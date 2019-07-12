Deadly animal disease found in Shibden area as RSPCA issues warning

An animal warning has been issued after a deadly disease was identified in Shibden.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield Bradford & District Branch put the warning out on social media about myxomatosis - a severe, usually fatal, viral disease.

A rabbit with Myxomatosis.

The disease causes a risk to both wild and pet rabbits.

Myxomatosis is spread easily between rabbits by blood-sucking insects, such as fleas, ticks, mites and mosquitoes.

It spreads rapidly among wild rabbit populations and can easily be passed on to domestic rabbits in the vicinity by parasites.

It can take up to 14 days for an infected rabbit to show any signs.

When the virus takes hold it's usually the eyes, nose and genitals it affects first.

The RSPCA can offer protection to pet rabbits by vaccinations and are advising all pet owners to vaccinate their pet rabbits.