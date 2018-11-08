Deal agreed to build more than 100 homes on Rastrick site

Homebuilder Keepmoat Homes has agreed a deal for a site in Rastrick as it looks to embark on its first ever development in Calderdale.

A planning application is expected to be submitted later this year for the site off Clough Lane, with the development anticipated to include a range from two and three bedroom homes for first time buyers to larger four bedroom detached family homes.

The planned development could see 100 homes built on the site that will be sandwiched between Rastrick fire station and the M62.

As part of this development Keepmoat Homes will be engaging with local schools and education providers to offer sites visits and work experience.

The homebuilder also plans to launch a Social and Economic Investment Fund to support the project which will invest in local community organisations, charities and projects which will positively impact the local area.

Ian Hoad, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes said: “We’re delighted to be exchanging contracts on Clough Lane; it provides our first site in Calderdale and will increase our presence in the West Yorkshire Region.

“At Keepmoat we’re committed to developing homes that support first time buyers and this site will feature homes specifically designed for that market as well as those buyers looking to up-size.”