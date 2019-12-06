Decision to be made on multi-million plan for huge Brighouse business park

A decision will be made by Calderdale councillors on outline plans to create a huge new business park in Brighouse.

The proposals being put forward by the Council will cover approximately 25.5 hectares of land in Clifton.

Aerial designs of how the Clifton Business park could look (Picture by Pegasus Designs)

The Clifton Enterprise Zone plan is set to go before Calderdale Council's planning committed on December 17 at Halifax town hall.

The site currently comprises of pastoral land split into a number of fields by hedgerows and fences and is currently used for cattle grazing.

The planning application seeks outline permission for an employment park comprising offices, research and development centres, light industrial units, general industrial units and storage and distribution developments.

Aerial view of Clifton where the business park is being proposed

The initial plans were submitted in June this year.

A public consultation, took place throughout February and included a dedicated consultation website, two public and two stakeholder drop in events in Brighouse.

Creation of a business park on the site at Clifton is a long-standing ambition of the Council and the submission of the planning application was the next step in transforming the site to create new business and employment opportunities in Calderdale.

Entrance to the site would be from the A644 Wakefield Road Clifton Common Road (A643). A third point of access off Coal Pit Lane would be provided for emergency vehicles only, pedestrians and cyclists.

The roads within the site would be cut and aligned to the contours across the site and ensure accessibility to all development platforms

The Council said that in order to create appropriate platforms for the proposed buildings it is necessary for an element of levelling works to be undertaken in order to address the site’s topography.

The design strategy envisages the use of embankments cut into rock and retaining walls to form the platforms for individual plots.

The location of development platforms within the site and proposed building heights have been established in response to topography, onsite features, operational needs and amenity and visual impacts.

The proposed Clifton Business Park would be one of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones, supported by Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Calderdale Council, and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Background to the plans

The site is allocated as a key employment site in Calderdale - it was designated in 2006 by the current statutory development plan and is proposed to be retained as an employment site in the draft new Local Plan. Enterprise Zone (EZ) status was agreed by the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government and announced by the Chancellor in 2015. The project is part of Calderdale Council’s Next Chapter - a programme of regeneration projects and investments to make Calderdale a place where people choose to invest, live, learn, work and visit

What are Enterprise zones?

Enterprise Zones are designated areas across England that provide tax breaks and Government support. Enterprise Zones can be the driving force of local economies as they unlock key development sites, consolidate infrastructure, attract business and create jobs which in turn supports the local community and businesses. The Leeds City Region Enterprise Zones Phase Two comprises nine sites spread across the four West Yorkshire districts - one of which is Clifton Business Park.