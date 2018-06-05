Delays and dismay: Calderdale rail campaigner speaks out on rail chaos

A Calderdale rail campaigner has spoken out against rail companies after 'unprecedented chaos' on the railways in the past fortnight.

Commuters have been faced with mass delays and cancellations across the north, with major news titles joining forces to put pressure on the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to sort of the issues.

Delays have caused mass chaos on the railways.

Stephen Waring, chairman of the Halifax And District Rail and Action Group (HADRAG), said:

"The chaos following the timetable changes has been completely unprecedented. It didn't happen in 2014 when there was mass changes across the north and it didn't happen previously when under the control of British Rail.

"With temporary changes put in place, particularly in the North West, we're led to believe things are slowly beginning to improve this week.

"This has been a crisis in train planning. That includes the timetables, driver planning and other matters. There are two companies that have their own timetabling set-ups, Northern and Trans-Pennine Express, that operate for slots and train times and they have their own timetabling set-ups.

"They bid for these slots from Northern Rail, who also have their own set-up. Wouldn't it make a lot more sense to just have one?"

Have you been affected by the rail chaos since the timetable changes? Do you have a horror story worth sharing?

Let us know by emailing alex.miller@jpress.co.uk or by sending us a message on Facebook or Twitter.