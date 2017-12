Road and rail users faced disruption this evening after an HGV hit a bridge in a West Yorkshire market town.

The incident happened at a railway bridge on the A58 West Street in Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, at about 5.45pm.

The road was closed while Network Rail engineers carried out structural checks but it has since reopened.

Rail users were warned that services between Hebden Bridge, Halifax and Brighouse were subject to delays of up to 30 minutes.