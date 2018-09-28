Demolition concerns at former Norwood Green factory

Demolition concerns will have to be addressed by a developer before work to replace a mill with eight detached and semi-detached homes can go ahead.

Calderdale Council Planning Committee approved permission for Tatra Rotalac Ltd and R. A. Howard to demolish the existing former Tatra premises at Norwood Green Mill, Station Road, Norwood Green, which is near Brighouse.

But conditions which must be met along the way include a clear plan for construction management being submitted for the works and addressing environmental health concerns that part of the site may be contaminated land.

Residents objecting to the plans were worried about how the mill would be demolished without damaging their homes, including a joint party wall, traffic issues created by development and highway safety concerns because of the proximity of an access road and a children’s playground.

Some of these concerns were shared by councillors and Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) asked if the possibility of closing off an unadopted linking road to help address safety concerns.

But planning officers said even if a highway was an unadopted one it was a highway and could not be closed off without consent from the Secretary of State, raising legal issues.

Planning lead Richard Seaman said it was possible to explore what could be legally and practically done to manage the situation during the demolition and construction phases.

Coun Stephen Baines (Con, Northowram and Shelf) said he also had concerns about the height of the new homes, which appeared to be around a third taller than other housing in the area.

An objector said he was speaking on behalf of himself, neighbours and Norwood Green Residents Association and outlined concerns about a boundary wall and how it could be safely taken down when, for example, his family were in their garden, usually on a daily basis.

They were also concerned about the height of the new houses with issues about overlooking their homes.

An agent for the applicant said the landowners would do anything they could within the legal framework to alleviate any issues causing concern.

Materials had been changed to natural stone for artificial stone and car parking in excess of the council’s requirement. A previous application had been approved for ten homes and this one was for two less.

The applicants would talk to residents as work progressed, he said.