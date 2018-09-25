Demolition of Brighouse showroom would see new development built

The former Norwood Interiors showroom in Brighouse could be demolished if plans are given the go-ahead.

Plans have been submitted to Calderdale Council to knock down the building and create four industrial units in Spring Street.

Norwood Interiors Ltd closed its doors with Charles Brook and Michelle Chatterton of Poppleton & Appleby, Huddersfield based Insolvency Practitioners, placing the company into Liquidation. in August 2017.

The 10,000 sq ft showroom in Brighouse housed 30 various displays from a range of manufacturers, including Laura Ashley, together with associated appliances, homeware accessories and other business assets.

Norwood Interiors closed the doors at its Mirfield and Brighouse showrooms after it ran into financial difficulty.

The kitchen, bathroom and bedroom company, which has a showroom in Whiteley’s Garden Centre in Mirfield, has closed due to a 50 per cent drop in weekly sales from the beginning of this year.

In a statement, the company said its order book shrank from £700,000 to £275,000 forcing the directors to seek professional advice and “with great regret” it was concluded that the business could no longer trade.

When the company opened its showroom in Mirfield last year it had a “dramatic and positive impact helping to generate new business and improving margin”.

This led the Brighouse-based firm to acquire a new kitchen, bathroom and bedroom business in Doncaster with the hope of opening a “new market place”.

However following a shift in the market, sales began to slow down and the decision was taken to stop trading.

READ: Contents of closed down Norwood Interiors store to be sold at auction