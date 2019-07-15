Derelict Calderdale school blaze tackled by firefighters from across West Yorkshire

Firefighters from eight different stations across West Yorkshire tackled a derelict school blaze in Calderdale

The fire happened at the former Moorside Community School Primary School on Keighley Road, Ovenden.

Crews from llingworth, Fairweather Green, Odsal, Cleckheaton, Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and Keighley attended the incident yesterday (Sunday) at 12.52pm.

The specialist unit attended from Featherstone also attended.

The blaze spread across two floors of the former school building.

The fire was located in the ground floor and roof void

Six breathing apparatus, two jets, two hose reels and one combined aerial rescue platform were used to extinguish the fire.

West Yorkshire Police officers were also called to the incident as they helped to direct traffic with the assistance of Calderdale Council's Community Safety and Resilience Team.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pupils from the school moved into their new Moorside School last year when Paralympic golden girl Hannah Cockroft was the special guest.

Calderdale Council invested £8.6 million to rebuild Copley Primary School and Moorside Community Primary.

Moorside Community Primary School was founded 200 years ago, with work on the new building taking around a year to complete.

The work included the creation of brand new, modern facilities including new sports areas equipped for football, hockey, netball and basketball.

