Designs take shape for dedicated Mixenden district centre

A piece of derelict land will be transformed as plans move forward to create a dedicated community hub in the heart of Mixenden.

The creation of a new district centre for Mixenden has been a long-standing ambition for Calderdale Council. #

Full Council has now approved the development of the scheme, which means the project can progress to the detailed design stage.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “I’m delighted that the plans for a new community hub for Mixenden are now moving forward.

“By bringing this long-vacant land back into use we’ll not only be improving the look of the area, but also delivering real benefits for the local community.

“Following the creation of the technical designs, we’ll be able to move on to the construction stage, meaning that the vision of a community hub for Mixenden is well on its way to becoming reality.”

The plans will see a new GP surgery, library, pharmacy and retail units being built on the cleared site of a former row of shops on Mixenden Road.

The existing Mixenden library, which is in poor condition, will be demolished and incorporated within the newly built facility.

The new library would be linked to the planned GP surgery to encourage usage and create a community service hub.

Upon completion, the development will not only create improved facilities, but also promote further investment in Mixenden centre.

Officers are working closely with the Caritas GP Group, who run the Mixenden surgery, to progress through the next technical design stages of the project, following this, construction is expected to start late 2019.