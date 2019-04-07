Details of the latest planning applications in Calderdale - what's being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Raised decking area to the rear of the property: 28 Newbury Road, Brighouse.

Dormer to front and rear: Hillcrest, 254 Smith House Lane, Lightcliffe.

Two storey extension to front entrance: 24 Golf Avenue, Halifax.

Reduce one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land rear of 10 Shaw Wood Avenue, Todmorden.

Increase in height of existing dwelling, two storey link extension and increase height of existing garage to create annex ancillary to existing dwelling: Dene View, Norwood Green Hill,

Norwood Green.

Single storey rear extension: 41 Stones Drive, Ripponden.

Porch extension to front of property: 3 Hammerstones Road, Elland.

Variation of condition one on planning application 17/00266/RES - substitute plan 18-072-12 to allow for amendments to the external appearance - fenestration including rooflights (plot A): Land West of Upper Lane, Northowram.

Variation of condition 1 on application 18/00300 (Approved plans) to allow alternative access: Jubilee Works ,Jubilee Street North, Ovenden.

Single storey extension to existing nursery: Rastrick High School, Field Top Road, Rastrick.

Construction of culvert outfall in to the Rochdale Canal from White Lee Clough (Foster Clough) Culvert with associated maintenance access works as part of the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme: Land South East of 6 Mabel Street, Mytholmroyd.

Three rooflights to South elevation (Listed Building Consent): Bean Hole Head, Cross Stone Road, Todmorden.

Use of canalside flat, as a seperate independent dwellinghouse (Lawful Development Certificate): Canalside Flat, The Old Library, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

DECIDED

Two storey side extension and first floor rear extension: 200 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land adjacent to 37 Spring Gardens, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

Change of use of office (B1 Use) to a care home (C3b Use) (Retrospective): 16 Bull Close Lane, Halifax.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 16 Holly Bank Park, Rastrick:

Fell three trees (Tree Preservation Order): The Mill Pond adjacent to Alexandra Close, Gratrix Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Detached dwelling: Hill View, Lower Park Royd Drive, Triangle.

Alteration and extension to existing single storey side extension including alteration to garage door: 28 Kirkstone Drive, Halifax.

Single storey extension to North elevation: 11 Landemere Syke, Lands Head Lane, Northowram.