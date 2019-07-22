Developers reveal Calderdale housing plan on site of former quarry

Plans for a new housing estate have been revealed that could see up to 75 homes built on a former quarry.

The proposal by Hard York Limited submitted to Calderdale Council could see properties built on the Old Pond Quarry off Lightcliffe Road in Brighouse.

Planning agents KPP Architects said on behalf of the developers that hybrid application would also see engineering works to backfill the quarry and outline planning for the residential development.

"The site is currently a disused quarry, with excavation down approximately 20m at the quarry base," said KPP Architects in the planning statement. "The site is currently overgrown with foliage and a number of derelict buildings, and hasn’t been used as a quarry for approximately 50 years

"The quarry hasn’t been worked in around 50 years and is no longer situated in an easily accessible or sustainable area for industrial use.

"The custodians of the old quarry have made the decision to push forward with the redevelopment of this site for residential use.

"The assessment concluded that the site is considered to be in a highly sustainable location with a wide range of local services and facilities that can be accessed on foot and by cycle, and give access to the local residential areas.

"The proposed development can be accommodated on the adjacent highway network without any significant negative impact."