Dewsbury charities come together in £10,000 Pakistan hospital donation

A charity set up in memory of a Ravensthorpe 24-year-old has donated £10,000 towards new equipment and facilities for a life-saving new maternity hospital in rural Pakistan.

The Luqman Memorial Trust (LMT), donated the lump sum to the Hope Welfare Trust for a maternity hospital built in the rural village of Kashmir in the Prahi District Kotli, towards the south of the country.

The hospital is near completion and will open on April 23.

The hospital opens on April 23 and will serve somewhere in the region of 40,000 people who would otherwise have risked death during childbirth and early years care due to substandard facilities and equipment.

LMT was formed in memory of 24-year-old Luqman Liaqat, a sports journalism graduate from Ravensthorpe who sadly passed away from sudden heart failure whilst on holiday in Kashmir in Jan 2017.

His father Mohammed said: “We’re so happy to be able to keep his legacy alive. Laiqat helped so many people in his life and when he died it was up to his friends and family to continue his good work and do the same.”

Mohammed Zahoor, chairman of the Dewsbury-based Hope Welfare Trust, said that the equipment bought with the LMT donation will go a long way to saving hundreds of lives.

He said: “In developing countries like Pakistan, one of the biggest problems people face is a lack of proper medical facilities. It’s one of the most common causes of death.

“There was nothing there before this hospital. The few families that could afford it would have to travel sometimes hundreds of miles to bigger cities. The others would give birth in really basic and substandard conditions, similar in size to a GP’s surgery over here.”

“I have no doubt that this hospital, the facilities and the equipment will save hundreds of lives of women and children in Kashmir.”