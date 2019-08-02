Director's 'heart-break' after seeing fire-ravaged old mill demolished

A director of an upper Calder Valley clog manufacturer says it has been "so sad" to see its former base destroyed by fire.

The old Walkley Clogs mill, on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd, was badly damaged by a major blaze on Thursday evening, resulting in the building having to be demolished.

It's business as usual at Walkley Clogs' current base on Midgley Road, Mytholmroyd

Sue Greenwood, a director at Walkley Clogs, said: "It is such a shame and so sad that the original Maudes clog sole mill, which later became Walkley Clogs, caught fire yesterday evening and is now being demolished.

"The old mill holds so many special memories for us and more importantly it was just steeped in clog history. To see this beautiful mill end like this is heart-breaking."

But Sue reassured the Calderdale community that it is business as usual for the manufacturer at its current site on Midgley Road in Mytholmroyd.

"There has obviously been major media coverage, and our priority is the need to make it clear that we haven’t manufactured clogs from the old mill for about 18 years," she said.

"We have established a good manufacturing home at Mount Pleasant Mills on Midgley Road, which is about a mile away from the old mill, further along the road into Mytholmroyd.

"All the clogs are made here and we have a shop that sells the clogs. We carry on in much the same way as we did when we manufactured from the old mill.

"We had to relocate when it became clear that the mill owners had earmarked the mill to be developed.

"We moved and located our retail shop alongside our manufacturing at Mount Pleasant Mills in 2001 and have continued to make the clogs for the last 18 years.

"We are concerned that the loss of the old mill may cause a lot of confusion, and people/visitors may think that it is the end of the clog business.

"This obviously would be devastating for us, especially as we are still working hard making the clogs."

In pictures: Demolition of old Walkley Clogs mill

Share your memories of the old mill - email newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk