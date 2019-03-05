Disruption for Calderdale motorists and homes as large water main burst closes road

A large water main burst in Calderdale is causing disruption to households and motorists.

The burst happened around 7.15am this morning in the OL14 area around Longfield Road, Todmorden.

The large burst has caused damage to an electric cable and Yorkshire Water is working with the electricity board to resolve the problem.

A temporary traffic light system has been put in place as repairs are carried out.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to a burst main.

"We're urgently working on repairs. Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

