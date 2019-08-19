Disruption to and from Leeds Station after person killed on railway tracks

There was disruption to and from Leeds station after a person was killed on the railway tracks.

Police were called to Brighouse Station at about 3.55pm today to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The British Transport Police said in a statement: "Officers were called to Brighouse station at 15.52pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

During the incident, Northern services between Leeds and Huddersfield were not able to call at Huddersfield, Brighouse, Halifax and Low Moor.

All lines have since reopened.

Disruption is expected until 7pm.

Northern Rail has warned that some services may still be cancelled, delayed or diverted.

In an update, it said: "The line has reopened after the emergency services were dealing with an incident between Halifax and #Huddersfield. Train services running through these stations may be still be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Disruption is expected until 19:00."