Donation to charity to help homeless people in Calderdale

homeless people and their families will soon find homes in Halifax as a result of a donation from The Deposit Protection Service (The DPS) according to local charity Calderdale Smartmove.

The UK’s largest provider of deposit protection services established a fund to help charities that support the homeless and those who need help to live independently in 2014, and the £5,000 donation is their second to Calderdale Smartmove following a £10,000 grant two years ago.

Daren King, Head of Tenancy Deposit Protection at The DPS, said: “Over the last four years we’ve donated £300,000 to charities across the UK and helped hundreds of people find homes or improve their accommodation.

“Calderdale SmartMove was again worthy recipients of funding and we’re delighted to support its crucial work in Halifax.”

The charity has been helping homeless and vulnerable people locally since 1998 by finding them housing and developing services that address their needs.

Stuart Rumney, Chief Executive at Calderdale Smartmove, said: “We’re grateful to The DPS for this donation, which will help us provide our Deposit Guarantee Scheme for local people in need of support.

“The generous support of organisations like The DPS helps us to continue in our mission to make this community a great place to live.”

Computershare, the company that runs The DPS on behalf of the government, is a local employer in Halifax, with an office at Dean Clough Industrial Park.

Charities focused on the housing sector can apply for funds via The DPS’ website at www.depositprotection.com/the-dps-charity-donations-fund.

Applications for the next round of awards must be submitted by March 31 2018.