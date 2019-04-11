Double celebration for Halifax at Yorkshire Choice Awards as The Piece Hall claims two titles

The Piece Hall in Halifax has plenty to celebrate after winning two awards at the recent Yorkshire Choice Awards.

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson was awarded ‘Business Woman of the Year’ alongside ‘New Starter Business of The Year’, for Loafers Vinyl & Coffee Shop, a tenant of the Grade I Listed building.

Yorkshire Choice Award winner, Business Woman of the Year, Nicky Chance-Thompson. Picture: Robling Photography

Nicky Chance-Thompson said: “A massive thank you to the people of Yorkshire for voting for me as Business Woman of the Year.

“It means a lot that the votes have come from the general public who have really taken The Piece Hall to their hearts.

"The support for the Trust from local people is incredible and to be appreciated in this way means a tremendous amount to me and the whole team.”

Mark Richardson from Loafers Vinyl & Coffee said: “In a room filled with inspirational people from businesses across Yorkshire we were honoured, and gobsmacked, to win this award. Thank you to everyone who voted, your support is simply amazing – we can’t quite believe we’re award winners!”

There was another Calderdale winner at the awards. Rachel Smith, founder of The Nick Smith Foundation, was named Yorkshire’s Inspirational Individual of the Year.

Now in its fourth year, the awards received 250,000 unique public votes between June and November 2018.

More than 700 leading figures from across Yorkshire attended the glittering awards ceremony, presented by Christa Ackroyd at Elland Road.

Co-Founder of the Yorkshire Choice Awards Melanie Malcolm said: “We noticed a lot of love for Halifax from voters this year which is fantastic to see. It was clear that a lot of people have really got behind The Piece Hall and it’s tenants, recognising how these wonderful independent businesses and individuals are an inspiration in their field.”