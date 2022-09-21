Dozens of homes hit by power cut in part of Halifax
Around 70 properties have been hit by a power cut in part of Halifax today.
By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:44 pm
Northern Powergrid says “an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment” has caused the outage in Siddal.
They estimate power will be restored at 4pm.
Those hit include Hirds Family Fisheries, who have said they will post on social media when the power is back on.
Most Popular
Northern Powergrid has said that anyone who needs to report an emergency related to the power cut should call 105.