Dozens of homes hit by power cut in part of Halifax

Northern Powergrid says “an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment” has caused the outage in Siddal.

They estimate power will be restored at 4pm.

Those hit include Hirds Family Fisheries, who have said they will post on social media when the power is back on.

The outage has hit around 70 properties

