Dramatic blaze pictures as police explain reason for delays on M62 today
Police have released these dramatic photos as an explanation behind jams on the M62 around Ainley Top today.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 8:23 pm
Updated
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 8:24 pm
West Yorkshire Police' s Roads Policing Unit shared the shocking images on Twitter.
They posted: "The reason for the hold ups around J24 M62 this afternoon, if you were stuck in the traffic, thank you for your patience
"Thanks to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Kirklees Council for helping get traffic moving again."
The pictures include a car engulfed in flames and the charred shell of the vehicle left after the fire was put out.