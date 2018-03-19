Dramatic pictures of rescues during a busy weekend for mountain team

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team have been extremely busy again this weekend with numerous callouts and snow patrols providing cover for our emergency services.

Here is a summary of the callouts and rescues the volunteers have been called out to.

Saturday March 17

12:58pm

CVSRT were alerted to an incident involving a hypothermic mountain biker at Warland Reservoir who required assistance.

The rider had managed to find shelter but was unable to continue with his ride. Five members were deployed to locate the rider, provide casualty care and transfer him to a place of safety.

During the day, weather warnings had been issued for the region and by early evening the wintery conditions began to take hold so CVSRT was placed on stand-by to assist the emergency services if required.

8.40pm

CVSRT received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) to assist with the evacuation of a casualty who was suffering with chest pain. Ten team members were deployed to the scene to help the crew to transfer the casualty to the ambulance.

Due to the worsening weather conditions, CVSRT members continued to provide emergency assistance throughout the night. Here’s a brief summary:

23.55pm

CVSRT called to assist YAS with the evacuation of an 80yo female from an address in Halifax.

Sunday March 18

00:12am

Team members were alerted to an incident at Dean Clough, Halifax where a 64yo male had fallen and sustained facial injuries. CM3 was deployed to find the casualty and transport him to A&E.

1.33am

CVSRT received a request form YAS to assist with a 77yo male who was having breathing difficulties. Within 15mins the team were on-scene and evacuated the casualty to the ambulance. By 03:00 the team returned to the Rescue Post to wait for the next tasking.

7.03am

CVSRT received a request from Oldham Mountain Rescue Team to assist with an incident involving a coach with 18 passengers on board that was stranded on Blackstone Edge Road.

11am

CM3 assisted a motorist who had become stuck in the wintery conditions near Scammonden.

11.52am

CVSRT called to assist YAS with the evacuation of a casualty from an inaccessible residential property. Ambulance crew actually managed to evacuate the casualty themselves, however team vehicles remained close by whilst the ambulance had returned to the main road.

5.15pm

CVSRT received a request for assistance from YAS with the evacuation of a young female who required urgent medical assistance from an isolated location near Hardcastle Crags. Due to the remote location and the urgency, CVSRT requested the assistance of the HM Coastguard from Humberside (Rescue 912).

Once the casualty was packaged and loaded onto the helicopter, she was airlifted to Saville Park, Halifax and handed over to the ambulance crew for onward journey to Calderdale Royal Hospital.

7.30pm

Whilst dealing with previous incident, it became apparent that several vehicles were stuck in the snow with stranded passengers on the A6033. CVSRT members proceeded to move the occupants to a place of safety or turned vehicles around and directed them back down towards Hebden Bridge.