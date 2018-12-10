Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after car crash

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was taken to hospital following a car crash.

It happened at about 5.40am on Sunday ( December 9), when a silver Vauxhall Corsa travelling towards Queensbury struck a lamp post close to the junction with Tesco in Great Horton Road.

A male in his thirties suffered serious chest injuries and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Enquiries are continuing into this collision and anyone who witnessed it, or who saw the vehicle prior to it, is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log 363 of 9 December.

