Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after Cleckheaton collision

A driver has been taken to hospital after two vehicles collided in Scholes, Cleckheaton.

By Adam Cheshire
56 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 2:14pm

The incident happened shortly before 9.30am this morning (Monday, January 30) after reports that the two vehicles collided on the A649, Halifax Road.

Police have confirmed that one of the drivers has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

We will keep you updated with this story as it develops.

