The incident happened shortly before 9.30am this morning (Monday, January 30) after reports that the two vehicles collided on the A649, Halifax Road.

Police have confirmed that one of the drivers has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will keep you updated with this story as it develops.

A driver has been taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on the A649 in Scholes, Cleckheaton.