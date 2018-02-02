Dumped puppies nursed back to health at the Halifax RSPCA

Six poorly puppies that were dumped near a canal are on the road to recovery thanks to the staff at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch

The German shepherd cross lurchers had lice and worms when they were found on January 23 in a compound by a waterway in Rishton, Lancashire.

RSPCA inspector Nina Small said: “The owner of the compound confined the puppies in a car until I could get there.

“When I opened the car door they were all huddled together on the back seat.

“They were in an awful state, being sick and feeling very very sorry for themselves.

“They had a lice infestation and worms.

“I took them straight to the vets for some initial treatment then to RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch who have been giving them lots of TLC since.”

The puppies - who staff at the branch in Wade Street, Halifax, have named ‘Tommy’, ‘Liam’, ‘Bradley’,‘Hannah’, ‘Rosie’ and ‘Jade’ - are about 13 weeks old.

RSPCA inspector Small said: “There is going to be a happy ending for these puppies but given the condition they were found in I am very concerned for their mum’s welfare too.

“I want to hear from anyone who knows where we might find her, or who saw anything that might help my investigation into how these puppies came to be dumped in this state.

“Anyone with information should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.”

