Eclipse Energy Celebrates £2 million milestone

Halifax based energy efficient home improvement specialists, Eclipse Energy, is celebrating a company milestone, having saved West Yorkshire residents over £2 million on their energy bills.

Based on Lord Street, the company has regularly worked on upgrading existing homes through schemes such as Better Homes Yorkshire in partnership with local authorities.

The company also works with local homeless charity Focus4Hope providing home improvements for the elderly and isolated across Calderdale.

The Energy Company Obligation is a government energy efficiency scheme to help reduce carbon emissions and tackle fuel poverty.

The scheme began in April 2013, funded by energy companies in the UK, and has distributed the money raised to lower-income households.

Through the Energy Company Obligation, or ECO, scheme, Eclipse Energy has installed free A-rated boilers in homes across Yorkshire – the total energy savings of the boilers totalling over £2m.

Homeowners in receipt of certain benefits, such as pension credits, qualify for free boilers in their property.

Alongside the announcement, Eclipse Energy has stated that it plans to increase the number of installations in the coming months and hope to save up to another £4 million per year going forward.

Eclipse Energy managing director Mark Bannister said: “The improvements that our teams have installed across the region represent a significant saving, both in terms of money saved and on the carbon footprint of the people of Yorkshire.

“Through the Energy Company Obligation, the county is becoming greener, and drastically reducing the cost of living by saving homeowners on their energy bills.”