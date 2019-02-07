Eclipse Energy scheme to combat damp and mould

West Yorkshire based energy efficient home improvement specialists, Eclipse Energy, have announced a new initiative to tackle the rising problem of damp and mould in homes across the Calderdale area.

A government report by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in 2018 estimated that up to 5% of all homes in the UK suffer from rising damp or other damp problems, affecting up to one million houses in the country.

The problem is even greater in non-white households, where up to 11% of all homes are affected.

Damp and mould in the home pose numerous health risks to the occupants.

Mould and damp can cause several issues such as breathing problems, respiratory infections, increased sensitivity to allergies and asthma, as well as skin problems.

These issues particularly impact children and the elderly.

Eclipse Energy specialise in numerous aspects of home improvement, focusing on the three main elements of warmer, more energy efficient homes, heating, insulation and ventilation.

Mark Bannister, managing director at Eclipse, said: “What we are seeing hereis that there is a big incentive to get a new heating system and lots of insulation on a house, but nobody is paying any attention to ventilation.

“Living in a house creates a lot of moisture, from cooking and drying clothes just through to breathing.

“A house that’s well insulated is great at keeping heat in, but if it’s poorly ventilated that moisture is trapped in too which is where the damp comes from.”

To tackle the rising problem of damp in West Yorkshire homes, Eclipse are offering to provide a free survey of any property that the tenants or owners feel is affected. Eclipse advise that those who have had cavity wall insulation installed in the past may be particularly at risk.

Mr Bannister added: “There have been a lot of funding projects for insulation, which have been amazingly effective and have done a lot to tackle issues like fuel poverty.

“It’s important now that those homes are well ventilated to prevent any health risks to the occupants.

“If you notice any damp or mould build up in your house, we urge you to get in touch.”