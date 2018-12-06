EdShift gears up thanks to support from businesses

Alternative education non-profit EdShift has received a boost in its start-up phase thanks to support from a local business.

Focusing on Key Stages two and four, EdShift will be delivering drama-based learning group workshops to create and inspire young people.

Using mixed media learning, its goal is to captivate and engage their students and promote a new kind of learning experience.

The community focused group has received support from Brighouse-based branding and web design agency Grinning Graphics.

The team at Grinning Graphics, led by Kate Adamson, will be producing branding, marketing materials and a website to assist with the set-up costs as the EdShift team engage with children and schools in the local area.

Local PR and Business development consultancy Discourse has also offered its services to help the non-profit concern get off to a strong start.

Ellie Brook of EdShift said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the team at Grinning Graphics, and Kate in particular, for their help at such an important time for our non-profit.

“Costs are always steep in the beginning and having the assistance of the local business community means we can focus on what’s most important, the education.

“Through EdShift children will have new, innovative ways to learn about the academic essentials but also important social issues that may be difficult to cover in a classroom environment.

“Topics such as creativity, empowerment and self-value are huge for a child’s development, but we can also address issues like mental health and domestic violence in an informal, friendly way.”

Kate Adamson, Director at Grinning Graphics, said: “Since I met Ellie a few months ago it was clear we had so much in common, and it’s been a pleasure to work with her setting up EdShift.

“I believe strongly that a business needs to start with the right branding image to gain exposure, loyalty from customers and integrity.

“We’re looking forward to our continued relationship and can’t wait to see how everything goes.”

EdShift has already set out ambitious plans for the coming years.

By 2021 the non-profit outfit is hoping to open its own Performing Arts School and a Youth Theatre Group to provide for disenfranchised children in Calderdale to learn and explore their creativity.