A-levels 2018: Calderdale results in full

Students across Calderdale are receiving their A-level results today (Thursday).
Here are the results from the borough’s schools.
Calder High School
Z Abid psychol; E Able biol, maths, psychol; D Ahmed hist, sociol; I Ahmed food studs, sociol; S Ahmed eng lit; A Asif chem, maths, sociol; C Bell eng lang, eng lit, med studs; J Best geog, psychol; E Bingley-Clarkson eng lit, rel studs, sociol; J Birks chem*, geog, maths**, phys*; L Clayton biol, chem, psychol; K Cuben eng lit*, hist, sociol**; G English-Burns eng lit, hist, sociol**; A Firth prod des; B Forbes med studs, photy*; C Greenwood textiles**; J Hellowell biol, prod des, psychol; J Holmes maths, mus, phys; C Honour eng lang*, psychol*; R Hydes eng lang, rel studs; O Iqbal psychol; S Jamil sociol; E Law eng lang, med studs*, psychol; D Lord photy, sociol, textiles; C Lund photy, textiles*; G Marshall food studs, sociol*; A Matloob biol, eng lit, rel studs; A McGivern eng lit, hist, sociol; M Moheed chem, maths, phys; T Murad med studs; B Murphy maths, phys, prod des; M Nylan biol, geog*, psychol*; B Pearson med studs, photy*, textiles; A B Qayyum maths; T Rahman maths; A Sadiq rel studs; S Saghir eng lit; E Smith biol, geog, psychol; D Sunderland biol, chem, prod des; L Tyler eng lang*, med studs*, textiles*; C Warren maths, phys; T Waterhouse art, med studs*, photy**; J Watkins prod des; B Whippey photy, sociol, textiles*; J Woodhead med studs; E Wright hist, rel studs; M Young biol, eng lit, hist; Z Younis chem, maths. BTEC: E Adomaviciute busi bt**, IT bt **, apld sci bt**; D Ahmed IT bt; H Ahmed busi bt*, IT bt, apld sci bt; I Ahmed health and soc c bt; S Ahmed health and soc c bt, IT bt; O Ali IT bt; C Barnes busi bt, IT bt*; J Best apld sci bt*; J Birks sports bt**; N Chishti IT bt; A Firth busi bt, IT bt; C Greenwood busi bt**, sports bt**; L Greenwood busi bt*, IT bt, apld sci bt*; C Honour health and soc c bt**; H Hussain busi bt, IT bt*, apld sci bt; R Hydes health and soc c bt; O Iqbal apld sci bt; S Jamil busi bt, IT bt**, apld sci bt; H A Khan IT bt**; Q Khan busi bt, IT bt*, apld sci bt; I Mahmood busi bt, health and soc c bt; S Mahmood busi bt, IT bt; G Marshall health and soc c bt*; S Mirza busi bt, IT bt; T Murad IT bt; A Ogden busi bt*, health and soc c bt**, sports bt; A B Qayyum busi bt, IT bt; Z Rafiq IT bt, apld sci bt; T Rahman busi bt*, IT bt*; T Russell busi bt, IT bt, apld sci bt; A Sadiq busi bt, health and soc c bt; S Saghir busi bt*, health and soc c bt; K Shakeel busi bt, health and soc c bt, IT bt; C Warren IT bt**; J Watkins IT bt; Z Watson busi bt*, IT bt; J Woodhead IT bt**, busi bt*; E Wright IT bt.
Hipperholme Grammar School
R Edwards busi studs, eng lit, hist: E Cooper eng lit*, hist*, music; C Hayes biol, chem, geog: J Holt biol, eng lit*, hist; G Kent busi studs, pe; W Luty fren, frth maths, phys, psychol*; O Pearson biol*, geog**, pe**; M Sadiq busi studs, eng lit, hist: M Stirk geog, pe; S Singleton chem.
Subject key
Grade A passes marked by an asterisk (*)
Grade A-star passes marked by two asterisks (**)
