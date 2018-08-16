A-levels 2018: Calderdale results in full

Students across Calderdale are receiving their A-level results today (Thursday).

Here are the results from the borough’s schools.

Calder High School

Z Abid psychol; E Able biol, maths, psychol; D Ahmed hist, sociol; I Ahmed food studs, sociol; S Ahmed eng lit; A Asif chem, maths, sociol; C Bell eng lang, eng lit, med studs; J Best geog, psychol; E Bingley-Clarkson eng lit, rel studs, sociol; J Birks chem*, geog, maths**, phys*; L Clayton biol, chem, psychol; K Cuben eng lit*, hist, sociol**; G English-Burns eng lit, hist, sociol**; A Firth prod des; B Forbes med studs, photy*; C Greenwood textiles**; J Hellowell biol, prod des, psychol; J Holmes maths, mus, phys; C Honour eng lang*, psychol*; R Hydes eng lang, rel studs; O Iqbal psychol; S Jamil sociol; E Law eng lang, med studs*, psychol; D Lord photy, sociol, textiles; C Lund photy, textiles*; G Marshall food studs, sociol*; A Matloob biol, eng lit, rel studs; A McGivern eng lit, hist, sociol; M Moheed chem, maths, phys; T Murad med studs; B Murphy maths, phys, prod des; M Nylan biol, geog*, psychol*; B Pearson med studs, photy*, textiles; A B Qayyum maths; T Rahman maths; A Sadiq rel studs; S Saghir eng lit; E Smith biol, geog, psychol; D Sunderland biol, chem, prod des; L Tyler eng lang*, med studs*, textiles*; C Warren maths, phys; T Waterhouse art, med studs*, photy**; J Watkins prod des; B Whippey photy, sociol, textiles*; J Woodhead med studs; E Wright hist, rel studs; M Young biol, eng lit, hist; Z Younis chem, maths. BTEC: E Adomaviciute busi bt**, IT bt **, apld sci bt**; D Ahmed IT bt; H Ahmed busi bt*, IT bt, apld sci bt; I Ahmed health and soc c bt; S Ahmed health and soc c bt, IT bt; O Ali IT bt; C Barnes busi bt, IT bt*; J Best apld sci bt*; J Birks sports bt**; N Chishti IT bt; A Firth busi bt, IT bt; C Greenwood busi bt**, sports bt**; L Greenwood busi bt*, IT bt, apld sci bt*; C Honour health and soc c bt**; H Hussain busi bt, IT bt*, apld sci bt; R Hydes health and soc c bt; O Iqbal apld sci bt; S Jamil busi bt, IT bt**, apld sci bt; H A Khan IT bt**; Q Khan busi bt, IT bt*, apld sci bt; I Mahmood busi bt, health and soc c bt; S Mahmood busi bt, IT bt; G Marshall health and soc c bt*; S Mirza busi bt, IT bt; T Murad IT bt; A Ogden busi bt*, health and soc c bt**, sports bt; A B Qayyum busi bt, IT bt; Z Rafiq IT bt, apld sci bt; T Rahman busi bt*, IT bt*; T Russell busi bt, IT bt, apld sci bt; A Sadiq busi bt, health and soc c bt; S Saghir busi bt*, health and soc c bt; K Shakeel busi bt, health and soc c bt, IT bt; C Warren IT bt**; J Watkins IT bt; Z Watson busi bt*, IT bt; J Woodhead IT bt**, busi bt*; E Wright IT bt.

Hipperholme Grammar School

R Edwards busi studs, eng lit, hist: E Cooper eng lit*, hist*, music; C Hayes biol, chem, geog: J Holt biol, eng lit*, hist; G Kent busi studs, pe; W Luty fren, frth maths, phys, psychol*; O Pearson biol*, geog**, pe**; M Sadiq busi studs, eng lit, hist: M Stirk geog, pe; S Singleton chem.

Subject key

Grade A passes marked by an asterisk (*)

Grade A-star passes marked by two asterisks (**)

Accounting - account

Ancient History - anc history

Applied Art and Design - apld art and des

Applied Art and Design (dble award) - apld art and des2

Applied Business - apld busi

Applied Business (dble award) - apld busi2

Applied ICT - apld ict

Applied ICT (dble award) - apld ict2

Applied Performing Arts - apld perform arts

Applied Science - apld sci

Applied Science (dble award) - apld sci2

Arabic - arab

Archaeology - arc

Art - art

Art and Design - art and des

Bengali - beng

Biology - biol

Biology and Human Biology - biol and hum biol

Business - busi

Business Studies - busi studs

Chemistry - chem

Child Development - chld dev

Chinese - chin

Classical Civilisation - class civil

Communication Studies - com studs

Computing - comp

Creative Writing - crea writ

Criminology - crim

Critical Thinking - crit think

Dance - dance

Design and Technology - des tech

Drama and Theatre Studies - dram and theat studs

Economics - econ

Economics and Business Studies - econ and busi studs

Electronics - elect

Engineering - engine

English Language - eng lang

English Language and Literature - eng lang and lit

English Literature - eng lit

Environmental Science - environ sci

Film Studies - ﬁlm

Fine Art - ﬁne art

Food Studies - food studs

French - fren

Further Maths - frth maths

General Studies - gen studs

Geography - geog

Geology - geol

German - germ

Government and Politics - gov and polits

Graphics Communication - graphic com

Gujarati - guj

Health and Social Care - health and soc c

Health and Social Care (dble award) - health and soc c2

History - hist

History of Art - hist art

Home Economics - home ec

Human Biology - hum biol

ICT - ict

Latin - lat

Law - law

Leisure Studies - leis studs

Leisure Studies (dble award) - leis studs2

Maths - maths

Maths (Further Additional) - FAmaths

Media Studies - med studs

Medieval History - med hist

Music - mus

Music technology - mus tech

Panjabi - panj

Performance Studies - perf studs

Performing Arts - perf arts

Philosophy - philos

Photography - photy

Physical Education - pe

Physics - phys

Polish - pol

Portuguese - port

Product Design - prod des

Psychology - psychol

Public Services - publ ser

Religious Studies - rel studs

Russian - russ

Science - sci

Sociology - sociol

Spanish - span

Sport and Physical Education - sport and pe

Statistics - stats

Textiles - textiles

Theatre Studies - theat studs

Travel and Tourism - trav and tour

Travel and Tourism (dble award) - trav and tour2

Urdu – urdu

BTEC subject key

Acting BTEC - act bt

Applied Law BTEC - apld law

Applied Medical Science BTEC - apld medi sci

Applied Science - Forensic BTEC - apld sci foren bt

Applied Science BTEC - apld sci bt

Business BTEC - busi bt

Dance/Performing Arts - dance/pa bt

Diploma in Finance - dip fin

Health and Social Care BTEC - health and soc c bt

Hospitality BTEC - hosp bt

IT BTEC - IT bt

Law BTEC - law bt

Music BTEC - mus bt

Public Services BTEC - publ ser bt

Science BTEC - sci bt

Sports BTEC - sports bt