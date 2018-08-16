A Levels 2018: Crossley Heath student gets grades for prestigious music college in London

A music star from Crossley Heath School, Halifax, has got the grades she needs to get into the Royal College of Music in London.

Issy Haley-Porteous received ABB in her A Levels which were music, geography and german after two years of hard work.

Issy who has played the flute for ten years, will be heading off in the autumn to the prestigious college where she will study music performance.

She said: “I’m so excited!

“It’s such a relief that I’ve got the grades I need.

“It’ll be strange to leave Crossley Heath. I’ve been there for seven years and it’s going to be weird that it’s not going to be part of my daily routine.

“I’ll miss the teachers and all my fellow students.”

