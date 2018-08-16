A Levels 2018: Thousands of Calderdale students find out their results

Thousands of students across Calderdale will begin their next chapter in education or employment as they find out their A Level results.

A-levels 2018: Reaction from Calderdale schools



Education Secretary Damian Hinds has today congratulated students picking up their results and welcomed the record rate of 18 year olds who are preparing to go to university.

Today marks the first results of 12 more reformed A Levels, following the introduction of the first reformed exams last year.

Under these reformed A Levels students are examined after two years. This follows universities saying many students lacked some of the skills and knowledge essential for undergraduate learning.

It comes alongside measures to create more options for 18-year-olds, including reforms to apprenticeships that are combining work with training in fields such as engineering and design; in some cases combined with a degree.

Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds said: "I want to congratulate everyone getting their results today. It is the culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication – from both those receiving their marks and the teachers who’ve been supporting them every step of the way. They should rightly feel proud of their achievements.

"We’ve worked to improve education for every child – from their early years through to secondary school and beyond. I also want young people to have wider choice, whether that’s going to university, earning through an apprenticeship or in future taking technical qualifications that match the best in the world.

"Today is a significant milestone in the lives of many young people. No matter what path they choose to take next, we are working to make sure it provides them with a world-class education and a passport to an exciting future."

What are the key highlights from today's A Level results across the UK

Maths continues to be the most popular subject at A Level, with the number of entries up 2.5% on last year – up 26.8% compared to 2010;

Entries into STEM subjects continue to rise, up 3.4% on last year and up 24% since 2010;

An increase in entries to STEM A Levels by girls, up 5.5% from last year and 26.9% since 2010;

Over half of the entries were in subjects that open doors to the widest range of courses at Russell Group universities, with the proportion continuing to rise year on year;

The proportion of entries to art and design, music and modern foreign languages remains broadly stable;

Yorkshire and the Humber has seen the biggest improvement in entries achieving top grades (A* and A); and

In the second year of reformed A Levels, the percentage of UK entries awarded the A* grade remains stable at 8.0% this year, compared with 8.1% in 2010 and the overall UK pass rate remains stable at 97.6%, compared to 97.9% last year.