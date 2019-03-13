Calderdale College construction students give back to the community in National Apprenticeship Week

Construction students at Calderdale College stepped outside of the workplace during National Apprenticeship Week to bring acts of kindness to the local community.

Apprentices and students from carpentry and painting and decorating offered up their services to support key local landmarks and organisations including the Halifax Minster and Halifax Street Angels Café.

At The Halifax Minster the apprentices polished monuments and painted falling pipes, whilst learning all about the heritage of the 900-year old structure.

The Reverend Canon Hilary Barber, said: “We’re hugely impressed with the help we’ve received from Calderdale College’s apprentices this week. We’ve been so pleased to have their support, so much so that we’ve asked them to come back later this year to help us put up our Christmas trees.”

The College’s students and apprentices helped Halifax Street Angels by painting the stairwell and the office.

Leah Mullin, Treasurer of Street Angels, said of the support: “We’ve been absolutely over the moon to have helpers from Calderdale College this week. They’ve been brilliant, particularly Callum Pilling who put up our shelves.”

Level 3 Site Carpentry student Callum, said: “It’s been such a fantastic experience and so rewarding to see how we can make such a difference by giving up our time to help the local community. Both organisations have really appreciated everything we’ve done and it’s been great to try something a bit different outside of our usual working week.”

Mark Fletcher, Training Officer at Calderdale College, added: “I’ve been so impressed with the work from all of our apprentices and students. They’ve really embraced the jobs they’ve been given and had such a positive and professional attitude throughout.

“At the Minster they asked questions while they were working to find out a bit more about the building as they were really interested and wanted to find out more. Superb job from all of our students involved!”

To find out more about qualifications at Calderdale College, visit Calderdale.ac.uk

