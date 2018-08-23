Calderdale's multi-million pound school rebuilds take shape

Work is continuing to rebuild two Calderdale schools with with pupils and staff due to move into the impressive new buildings in the new term.

READ: Construction of new £8.6m Calderdale schools gets underway



The £8.6m investment at Copley Primary School and Moorside Community Primary School in Ovenden, will see the creation of brand new, modern facilities including new sports areas equipped for football, hockey, netball and basketball.

The finishing touches, including fixtures and fittings, are now being put in place by lead contractor, Wates Construction.

READ: First look at Calderdale’s new £8.6m schools



Paul Dodsworth, Business Unit Director, Wates Construction North East and North West, commented: “Our construction of the new school facilities for Copley and Moorside marks the latest in a number of education projects delivered by Wates in Yorkshire and the North East.

“It is a huge privilege to be involved in a project that will enhance the learning experience for young people and we’re delighted to be working with Calderdale Council and the schools to create inspirational environments in which young people in Calderdale can thrive.”

READ: How Halifax Sixth Form Centre and retail complex will look in the future



When complete, the new school buildings will provide a state-of-the-art home for more than 500 Halifax pupils. Construction is on track to complete in time for the new academic year.

The construction project has created new jobs for local people, and school staff and pupils have been involved throughout, including work experience opportunities, planting flowers, design updates and career talks.

Councillor Megan Swift, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “It’s exciting to see the new school buildings really taking shape.

"We have invested in these fantastic new facilities to provide a top-class learning experience for local children to help them achieve their best. Enhancing local people’s talent is a key part of Vision 2024 to make Calderdale a place where people want to live, learn, work and invest.

“Work is progressing well due to great partnership work with the Council, the schools and Wates Construction – a big thank you to everyone involved.”

READ: Paralysed Halifax mum who managed to walk again inspires students