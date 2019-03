A Calderdale school has been evacuated and forced to close today.

Old Town Primary School in Hebden Bridge has shut its door today due to the incident.

In a statement the school said: "Due to roadside gas leak which is seeping into school, we have had to evacuate the building. Please collect your child ASAP from the community centre."

The school has 102 pupils who attend.

