Calderdale work experience students learn the ropes at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Students from Calderdale College have joined others from across West Yorkshire for a work experience week with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS).

The 25 students aged between 16 and 18-years-old are from Calderdale College, Leeds City College, Huddersfield Kirklees College, Bradford College and Wakefield College.

Pictures from WYFRS

The students are taking part in exercises to build teamwork and communication skills as well as first aid skills.

Twenty of the youngsters are on public service courses that prepare students for a career in uniformed services – from the Fire Service to Police, Paramedics and the Armed Forces.

After a day at Headquarters the teenagers are spending time out on stations, at the five districts across West Yorkshire, where fire crews are getting them involved in lots of exciting activities and drills including road traffic collision (RTC) mock-up demonstrations as well as pretend water rescue scenarios.

They will also get to see the equipment used in firefighting including breathing apparatus and a host of different rescue equipment on fire engines.

They may even get an opportunity to shadow crews at real incidents whilst under close supervision.

Five young people will be working at our Headquarters learning about and getting involved in other areas that play a role in our business such as the Transport department (which looks after our fleet), Information Technology (IT), Finance and Human Resources.

All their experiences will contribute to their college courses and assist them to make decisions about future career paths.

The intention is that WYFRS will run work experience weeks at certain times of the year in future, in conjunction with partner colleges.

Assistant HR Manager, Joanne Hardcastle said: “This is a great opportunity for the Service to support and develop young people within our communities and improve their key skills and employability opportunities.

“Equally, it is an opportunity for us to engage early with young people with an interest in the Fire Service as a future career, including young women and young people from black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds where the operational side of the Service is currently under-represented.”

