Campaign against school cuts in Calderdale receives councillors' backing

Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors have backed a campaign group’s call for more funding for Calderdale’s schools.

The councillors joined members of Calderdale Against School Cuts (CASC) campaign group at Halifax Town Hall before the meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

Sue McMahon, of CASC, said all councillors had been invited to show their support for the group’s campaign to secure “proper Government funding” for the borough’s schools.

"Making ends meet is becoming an impossible task for our schools," she said.

“School budgets have not kept pace with the rise in costs since 2010.”

Ms McMahon said data from the Government revealed schools in Calderdale had seen a reduction of funding of over £5 million in real terms since 2013/14.

“We are deeply concerned about the cuts to the funding that our schools receive from the Government, funding has not kept pace with inflation, nor has it allowed for the rise in pupil numbers.

“Whilst schools are working extremely hard to minimise the impact of these Government cuts, they are now having to make difficult choices on how to spend their limited resources.

“Schools in Halifax have received £359 less for each pupil, whilst funding for schools in Calder Valley has been cut by £222 per pupil.

“We would urge all those concerned with education to contact their MP to put pressure on the Government to increase funding and reverse the real term cuts,” she added.