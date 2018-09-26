Cliffe Hill pupils enjoy their brand new Premier League Primary Stars equipment

Pupils attending Cliffe Hill Community Primary School in Lightcliffe have been buoyed at the start of the new term with the delivery of free Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack.

Stocked full of items including Nike match footballs, training bibs and numbered and lettered floor markers, the Premier League equipment pack will aid teacher delivery of active lessons across the curriculum.

Read: The Big Push for Mito raises vital funds for charity in memory of Emma Beal

The equipment pack was awarded to pupils at Cliffe Hill Primary School following learning mentor Jermayne Laing’s successful application for last year’s Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme.

The scheme is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme which uses the appeal of Premier League football to inspire children at primary schools with the opportunity to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Read: The magical TV moments created by John Noakes as Blue Peter celebrates 60 years

Jermayne said: “This equipment is fantastic and will help young people at our school. We have an ASD unit which will benefit from using this equipment helping them to feel part of a team and increase social cohesion.

“As a learning mentor we have groups of young people who struggle with socialising with other peers in their class. The equipment will help with using sports as a tool to remove exclusion and increase inclusion within our school.”

Richard Scudamore, executive chairman of the Premier League, said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment packs provide a fantastic boost to schools at the start of the new school year. We hope that, coupled with the free downloadable online resources, we can inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field.”

Read: How the under fire bus lane enforcement camera plan was passed