Crossley Heath wins national award for GCSE results

A Halifax school has plenty to celebrate after it received a national award for last year's GCSE results.

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has been recognised nationally for its excellent results in 2018 based on data from the Department for Education and Ofsted, analysed by the School, Students and Teachers network (SSAT).

The school was found to be among the best performing secondary schools in the country, receiving an award for being in the top 20 per cent of schools nationally for progress.

The SSAT Educational Outcomes database compares all state-funded schools in England and the highest performing schools for a range of key measures are awarded SSAT Educational Outcomes Awards.

Lynnette Cassidy, Head Teacher, said: “I am delighted that The Crossley Heath School has been recognised in such a way with an Educational Outcomes Award for such excellent performance at KS4. Our staff work so hard to ensure that all students achieve their full potential and we are proud of our staff and students for their success.”

The Award will be presented to the school at a regional ceremony in the summer term.