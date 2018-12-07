Crowds gather to celebrate achievements of Hipperholme Grammar School students

Over 100 parents, pupils and teachers from Hipperholme Grammar School gathered together at Bradford’s ancient Cathedral to celebrate the outstanding achievements of senior school pupils.

Guests were invited to attend the annual awards ceremony, otherwise known as Speech Night, to recognise and award those pupils who went the extra mile in both curricular and extra-curricular activities throughout the 2017-18 academic year.

In total, 113 mixed category awards and rolls of honour were given to the ambitious individuals from the grammar school.

Categories included lower and upper school form prizes, GCSE subject prizes and certificates, A-level subject prizes, Rotary Club prizes, Chairman’s prize, Headteacher’s prize, Duke of Edinburgh awards and music awards.

Winners were left feeling inspired as guest of honour, Paralympic swimmer Elizabeth Wright, made a special appearance to present the awards and give an aspirational speech.

Others to take centre stage and add extra sentiment to the evening were the school choir as well as pupils Rayyan Asher, Freya Burgin and Leia Karandikar who wowed onlookers with their poetry readings.

Speeches were also given by head boy and girl, Max Robins and Jane Lee respectively, Reverend Canon J. Allison, and the school’s chair of governors.

Jackie Griffiths, Hipperholme Grammar School headteacher, commended the evening saying: “Speech Night was a fantastic event as always and the success of the pupils proves that it is not the buildings that make up the school, but the people within it.

“Every day I am extremely proud and humbled to be the headteacher of such a positive and thriving community.”

