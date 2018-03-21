Elland nursery praised for top quality

Water’s Edge Nursery in Elland has been awarded an outstanding rating by Ofsted, with inspectors commenting on the high quality of learning, excellent leadership and superb relationships with parents.

The nursery has been open for 16 years but this is the first Ofsted inspection since it became a limited company in 2015. Previous inspections also rated it as outstanding.

Inspectors who visited the nursery, in Park Road, commented that children thrived in the “well-resourced, vibrant and highly stimulating environment” and as a result were respectful, kind and polite. They noted that staff consistently praised the children for their achievements, which boosted their self-esteem and confidence.

The inspectors’ report praised the excellent leadership and “magnificently structured management team” whose wealth of experience and expert knowledge inspired the entire staff.

The quality of teaching was also deemed outstanding, delivered by highly skilled, enthusiastic staff who made learning “extremely enjoyable” for the children. Each child had a key person, which helped them develop secure, emotional attachments quickly within a nurturing environment.

Relationships with parents were, inspectors noted, “exceptional” while the nursery had developed many positive partnerships with external professionals.

Owner Joanne Wood said she was delighted with the report, and praised her team for all the hard work they had put in. “We pride ourselves on the abilities and talent of our fantastic staff, and this outstanding rating is a tribute to their hard work. The children’s welfare is always our number one priority, and it is wonderful to see them grow and gain in confidence,” she said.