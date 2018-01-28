Elland school praised for 'significant improvements' by Ofsted

Cross Lane Primary School in Elland has been praised for “significant improvements” in their latest Ofsted report, in which the school was rated as good.

Five of the six key areas in the report rated the school as good, although inspectors say the school requires improvement in outcomes for pupils.

The report says the quality of teaching has significantly improved since the last inspection, in which the school was told it required improvement overall.

Headteacher Vivien Watson is praised for her drive and commitment, which has successfully addressed the areas for improvement from the previous inspection.

Teachers benefit from a programme of training that continually improves the quality of teaching in all subjects, the report says.

Pupils are also said to enjoy their lessons, be proud of their school and are polite and respectful to each other.

But the expectations of what the most able pupils can do are sometimes too low, says the report, and the work they are given occasionally lacks challenge and they do not have the opportunities to deepen their knowledge and skills across the wider curriculum.

Disadvantaged pupils are making better progress, but pupil premium funding is not always precisely directed to raising the achievement of individual pupils.

Headteacher Vivien Watson said: “It has been nothing but a pleasure to work at Cross Lane. The staff, children and community deserve considerable praise for their efforts to make the school a fabulous place to grow and learn together.

“We are very excited about plans to move on to even greater levels and are currently building on the strengths of the school to redesign a curriculum that is world class and will give our children the absolute best start in life.

“I hope for the school to always be a place that I would be proud to send my own children.”