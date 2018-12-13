Find out how your child's school performed in latest league tables

Calderdale pupils have shown they are top of class in the latest primary school league tables.

Luddendenfoot Academy was revealed as the top performing school in the borough in the key stage two league tables, published by the Department for Education.

This is the second year in a row the school has topped the Calderdale table.

Overall, 95 per cent of pupils at the school achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Cheryl Webb, head of school, said: "It's fantastic, we're extremely happy.

"It's taken lots of hard work but it's not just about the results. We've worked extremely hard and have created a child led curriculum which makes children enthusiastic about learning.

"We have got a very established team and very committed staff.

"There's been a lot of hard work from the whole school community with support from parents. It's been a united approach."

Here is this year's primary school league table for Calderdale:

Luddendenfoot Academy - 95 per cent

Bradshaw Primary School - 94 per cent

Salterlee Primary School - 87 per cent

Carr Green Primary School - 84 per cent

St John's Primary School In Rishworth - 84 per cent

All Saints' CofE VA Junior and Infant School - 83 per cent

Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School - 83 per cent

Holywell Green Primary School - 81 per cent

Wainstalls School - 81 per cent

Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School - 80 per cent

Salterhebble Junior and Infant School - 80 per cent

Woodhouse Primary School - 80 per cent

Copley Primary School - 78 per cent

Midgley School - 77 per cent

Riverside Junior School - 77 per cent

Scout Road Academy - 76 per cent

Lightcliffe CofE Primary School - 75 per cent

St Andrew's CofE (VA) Junior School - 75 per cent

Northowram Primary School - 74 per cent

Abbey Park Academy - 73 per cent

Old Earth Primary School - 73 per cent

Ripponden Junior and Infant School - 73 per cent

St Chad's CofE (VA) Primary School - 73 per cent

St John's (CofE) Primary Academy, Clifton - 73 per cent

Triangle CofE VC Primary School - 73 per cent

Old Town Primary School - 71 per cent

Burnley Road Academy - 70 per cent

The Greetland Academy - 70 per cent

Bolton Brow Primary Academy - 69 per cent

Todmorden CofE J, I & N School - 69 per cent

Warley Town School - 68 per cent

St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School - 67 per cent

St Mary's Catholic Primary School - 65 per cent

Colden Junior and Infant School - 64 per cent

Savile Park Primary School - 64 per cent

Cliffe Hill Community Primary School - 63 per cent

Holy Trinity Primary School, A Church of England Academy - 63 per cent

Norland CE School - 63 per cent

Akroydon Primary Academy - 62 per cent

Parkinson Lane Community Primary School - 62 per cent

Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy - 60 per cent

Walsden St Peter's CE (VC) Primary School - 60 per cent

Ash Green Community Primary School - 59 per cent

Beech Hill School - 59 per cent

Longroyde Primary School - 59 per cent

Hebden Royd CofE VA Primary School - 58 per cent

Bowling Green Primary School - 57 per cent

Heptonstall Junior Infant and Nursery School - 57 per cent

New Road Primary School - 57 per cent

Sowerby Village CofE VC Primary School - 57 per cent

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Brighouse - 57 per cent

Warley Road Primary School - 57 per cent

Castle Hill Primary School - 56 per cent

St Joseph's RC Primary School, Todmorden - 56 per cent

Whitehill Community Academy - 56 per cent

Barkisland CofE VA Primary School - 54 per cent

Ling Bob Junior, Infant and Nursery School - 54 per cent

Mount Pellon Primary Academy - 54 per cent

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Halifax - 52 per cent

Calder High School, The Calder Learning Trust - 50 per cent

Shade Primary School - 50 per cent

Siddal Primary School - 50 per cent

St Michael and All Angels CofE Primary & Pre School - 48 per cent

Field Lane Primary School - 47 per cent

Shelf Junior and Infant School - 47 per cent

Ferney Lee Primary School - 45 per cent

Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School - 44 per cent

Luddenden CofE School - 44 per cent

Moorside Community Primary School - 42 per cent

Withinfields Primary School - 42 per cent

Lee Mount Primary School - 38 per cent

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Elland - 38 per cent

St Malachy's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy - 37 per cent

Christ Church CofE VA Junior School, Sowerby Bridge - 36 per cent

West Vale Primary School - 32 per cent

Christ Church Pellon CofE VC Primary School - 31 per cent

Elland CofE Junior and Infant School - 26 per cent

St Augustine's CofE VA Junior and Infant School - 26 per cent

Dean Field Community Primary School - 17 per cent

