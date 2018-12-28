Former Rastrick principal awarded OBE in New Year's Honours List 2019

A former Rastrick school principal who has helped shape the curriculum of boys with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties has been awarded an OBE in the New Year's Honours List.

Brendan Heneghan had been at the William Henry Smith School for 27 years, 20 of which he has been principal.

Mr Heneghan is also a founding member of Engage, a national organisation giving a collective voice, offering peer support and promoting the sharing of good practice across schools.

He has been influential in organisations such as National Association of Non-maintained and Independent Special Schools, FSLE and The National SEND Forum amongst many others.

A total of 86 people have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to education, children’s services, and improving social mobility in the New Year’s Honours List 2019.

The New Year’s Honours List 2019 recognises the contributions of those who work in the education and children’s services sectors including headteachers, governors, teachers, social workers, foster carers, school governors, and those who work in adoption and early years.

The recipients that appear on the list include Neil Bentley-Gockman, Chief Executive Officer, WorldSkills UK and Andria Zafirakou the 2018 Global Teacher Prize winner.

Education Secretary, Damian Hinds said: “Congratulations to all who were recognised in the New Year’s Honours List for their tremendous contribution to education, children’s services, and improving social mobility.

“Thank you to every teacher, headteacher, social worker, principal, children’s services director, and apprenticeship provider who dedicate their lives to helping young people reach their potential. Your incredible work has enhanced countless lives across the country.”