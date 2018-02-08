Girls hoping for once-in-a-lifetime trip

Two pupils from Trinity Academy, Halifax, are hoping to raise enough money for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Borneo.

Seventeen-year-olds Caitlin Bradley and Poppy Hornby-Parr are halfway towards their fundraising target of £4,080.

Poppy, from Mixenden, Halifax, who has ambitions to attend Northumbria University to train as a nurse, said: “As soon as we heard about it, we both said straight away that we really wanted to go. It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We’ve both worked so hard for it and it’s something neither of us would get the chance to do otherwise.

“It would also look really good on our university applications and we’d be helping people who are deprived by building schools and water pits and teaching children English.”

Borneo is the third-largest island in the world and the largest in Asia. It is known for its ancient rainforest and wildlife including orangutans.

“We’ve done a lot of research about what it’s like and what we’ll be doing,” Poppy said.

“We’ll be staying in log cabins and then doing a six-day jungle trek and camping in hammocks. Then we go to a lovely island with a beach.”

Poppy and Caitlin will be two of a group of 13 from the Holmfield school on the trip between July 19 to August 16 - if they can reach their fundraising target.

“I sing so I recorded a CD of cover versions which I sold for £5 each and that raised £350,” Poppy said.

“I’ve also been sponsored by my brother, my auntie, Tokyo’s in Huddersfield and the Raggalds in Queensbury where I work.

“On March 2 we’re holding a fundraising event at Lee Mount Social Club where there’ll be entertainment, kids games and a tombola.”

For tickets to the event, call 07957 311638.