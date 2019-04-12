Great Britain's tallest man and basketball star drops in at Calderdale school

Jaws dropped at a Calderdale school when the children got to meet Great Britain's tallest man and former basketball star Paul “Tiny” Sturgess.

Paul, a former player for the renowned Harlem Globetrotters, is Britain’s tallest man, standing at a remarkable 7ft 7.26 inches.

As well as enjoying stories about his world travels with the Globetrotters, each class at Burnley Road academy in Mytholmroyd got to join Paul for an energetic basketball skills session.

Paul, who wears a size 18 shoe, comes from Loughborough, in the east Midlands.

Since retiring from basketball he says his height has helped to open doors for him in the world of acting.

He inherited the title of Britain's tallest man after Games of Thrones star Neil Fingleton died unexpectedly in February 2017 aged just 36.