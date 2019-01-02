Hipperholme Grammar sells its junior school site on Wakefield Road

Hipperholme Grammar School has agreed to the sale of its junior school site on Wakefield Road.

The school revealed in 2017 that it would be starting the new term under one roof as it merged its junior and senior school onto its existing site in Bramley Lane.

As a result of its ‘one site, one vision, one future’ mission, work took place to transform the school to accommodate three to 16-year-olds and welcome junior school pupils through its doors after unveiling its new look in October 2017.

Following the transformation, Hipperholme Grammar School’s junior school site in Wakefield Road went up for sale last year.

Planning agents Moreton-Deaking Associates, on behalf of Leeds-based contractors Torsion Group, submitted a proposal to Calderdale Council to build housing called ‘Watkins Place’ which will include 15 high-quality detached and semi-detached properties on the site.

Hipperholme Grammar School headteacher, Jackie Griffiths, said: “After prolonged negotiation we are pleased, although a little sad, to have sold the junior school building and grounds. It is of course a site we will greatly miss, but this is also the last piece in the jigsaw in bringing us together as one site. We are really proud of everything we achieved at Wakefield Road and can now look forward to one future.”

