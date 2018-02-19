Hipperholme pupil makes a splash as she clinches gold and meets Olympic idol

It was a double celebration for a Hipperholme Grammar Junior School swimstar who won her first national final and met her hero - Olympic gold medallist swimmer Adam Peaty.

Talented Charlotte Shaw, aged nine, made a huge splash in the Junior League National Final – clinching gold at Northampton’s Corby International Pool.

Leeds City Sharks and Adam Peaty at the Junior League National Final

The Year 5 pupil topped off her amazing finish by meeting Olympic Games 2016 breaststroke champion Peaty as the British history-maker presented her with the gold medal.

Charlotte, who has ambitions of becoming an Olympic swimmer, represented Leeds City Sharks who won 28 out of 49 races as they claimed the overall team victory.

It’s been an extremely successful season for Charlotte as she recently took home two gold medals and a silver in the ISA National Swimming Finals where she competed with Hipperholme Grammar School’s swimming team.

The school team also competed in the ISA North Swimming gala where they were crowned Joint Winners in the Under-11s Girls event.

Charlotte, who has scooped nine medals – including four golds – in Leeds swimming galas this season, has been a member of Leeds City Sharks for six months and previously swam for teams in Brighouse and Bradford.

The ambitious youngster now trains five-times-a-week around her studies at the Grammar School in Halifax.

Sarah Weller, Hipperholme Grammar Junior School headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of Charlotte’s phenomenal swimming achievements and are truly impressed with her determination.

“At Hipperholme Grammar School we believe in helping children to achieve their potential in all areas and set targets and differentiated activities to ensure that their individual needs are catered for.

“We can’t wait to see how Charlotte develops as she works towards her ambitions of becoming an Olympic swimmer – we have every faith in her ability.”