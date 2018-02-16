How many times were police called to your child’s school?

Police were called to schools in Calderdale more than 2,000 times in the last three years - and we can reveal how many times they attended each school.

Sexual offences, violence and drugs are some of the reasons police were called out to schools in Calderdale.

Of the 2,083 incidents, 498 were at primary or infant schools.

Here is the full list of which schools police were called out to, and how many times, since 2015:

Park Lane - 146

Todmorden High School - 143

Trinity Academy - 140

William Henry Smith - 135

Broadwood High - 119

Brooksbank - 102

Ling Bob J&! - 98

Halifax High - 93

Ryburn Valley - 90

Sowerby Bridge High - 72

Calder High - 70

Brighouse High - 45

Crossley Heath - 44

Rawson J&I - 36

Whitehill Academy - 34

Deanfield - 30

St Joseph’s - 30

Ash Green - 24

Lee Mount - 24

Bradhsaw Primary - 23

Warley Road - 23

St Malachy’s - 23

Abbey Park - 21

Luddenden Dene - 20

St Augustine’s - 18

Ferney Lee - 18

Greetland - 17

Castlefields Infants - 16

Beech Hill - 16

West Vale Primary - 15

Ravenscliffe - 15

Field Lane Primary - 14

Copley - 13

Rishworth - 13

Savile Park - 12

Holywell Green - 12

Old Earth - 11

Riverside - 11

Northowram Primary - 11

Shade - 11

Triangle - 11

Langroyde - 10

St Andrew’s Infants - 10

Sacred Heart Academy - 8

Shelf J&I - 8

Hipperholme Grammar - 8

Carr Green - 8

Christ Church Junior - 8

Lightcliffe Preparatory - 4

Tuel Lane - 4

Sacred Heart Primary - 3

Walsden Junior - 3

Colden - 3

Old Town - 2

Heathfield - 2

Heptonstall - 2