Initial design work completed for specialist Halifax sixth form college

Initial design work to create a specialist 600-place sixth form college in the heart of Halifax town centre has been completed.

A scheme was revealed in August 2017 for a new specialist Halifax sixth form college on the site of the former central library and Northgate House in the town centre.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development said that plans were progressing on the education provision in his report to full Council last week.

Councillor Barry Collins said: "Space Planning and initial design work has been completed on the Northgate 6th Form College in Halifax," said Coun Collins

"Design and Project Management/QS resource is currently being procured to move the project to RIBA stage 2.

"The team are currently developing the funding model and development appraisal for the site with a view to a Member decision in March 2017."

Coun Megan Swift, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, added: "I’ve taken part in a number of meetings and discussions about the proposed Sixth Form development on the Northgate site; it’s a challenging project but there’s real determination to deliver this – and it’s certainly desperately needed."

The aim of the Council is to transform the former library building and the side wing of Northgate House into a high quality sixth form college.

The new college would offer 600 places for post-16 students in the centre of Halifax and could be open to students by Autumn 2019.