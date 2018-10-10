Lessons in safety for Beech pupils

Children from Beech Hill School in Halifax have been learning about safety in the home thanks to Together Housing Group, which is currently developing new homes locally as part of the Calderdale Investment Partnership.

Geoff Wallis, Repairs Team Coordinator at Together Housing Group, visited Year 6 pupils to teach them about general safety in the home such as electrics, fire safety and chemicals, as well as gas safety, explaining what gas is, the dangers of carbon monoxide and why it’s so important to have a boiler safety check.

The session included videos, activity sheets and a spot the hazard interactive challenge. By the end of the lesson, pupils were able to identify potential hazards around the home, especially the dangers of faulty gas appliances.

Geoff said: “It’s never too early to teach children about gas safety. In fact kids can often identify hazards better than adults because they rely on their instincts and are quick to point out something that seems wrong.”

Shameem Hussain, Headteacher at Beech Hill School, said: “Geoff delivered a fun and engaging lesson on what is a serious subject. It was a great way to get children thinking about safety and how to communicate important messages.”

The school visit is part of Together Housing Group’s campaign urging tenants to stick to appointments for their annual boiler check and encouraging tenants to only use a registered engineer to maintain their own gas appliances in their properties such as a gas cooker and fires.

Every year, poor gas work and faulty or old appliances cause about 40 accidental deaths.