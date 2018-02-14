Ling Bob School given good rating by Ofsted

Ling Bob Primary School has been rated as good in all aspects of its education provision by their latest Ofsted report.

The inspectors found that pupils’ progress is good or improving across a wide range of subjects, and that progress across key stage 2 is especially good in reading, writing and mathematics.

The report says leaders and managers have focused strongly on improving the quality of teaching to increase pupils’ achievement. As a result, teaching is good and pupils’ attainment is improving quickly.

Inspectors found that teachers plan interesting tasks that engage pupils well. Consequently, pupils make a good contribution to their own learning.

Children are said to make good progress in early years because of good teaching and leadership. However, more rapid improvement is required for a small number of pupils to attain better.

The high-quality coaching in sports lessons is also praised, as is the range of visits pupils enjoy, which contribute well to their learning and personal development, behaviour and welfare.

However, the school was criticised because in key stage 1, pupils are not challenged consistently well to reach the highest standards, particularly in writing.

The report also states that sometimes leaders have not acted swiftly enough to improve pupils’ knowledge, skills and understanding in history and geography.

Head teacher Phil Simpson said: “All of us at Ling Bob School are delighted with the outcome of the recent Ofsted inspection.

“The ‘good’ judgement is a terrific recognition of the hard work and dedication put in by everyone connected with the school.”