Neighbours at Calderdale school threatened and have property damaged in parent parking rows

Police and community officers have been called to a Calderdale school after rows between neighbours and parents taking their children to school.

The Halifax and Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been conducting borough wide patrols and monitoring car parking outside schools at drop off and pick up times.

PCSO Ben Sweeney attended outside St Mary's CofE Junior and Infants school, at Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge.

Officers were called following complaints about ongoing parking problems at the start and close of the school day.

A spokesperson for Calderdale police said this has resulted in threats being made and damage caused to property neighbouring the school.

Patrols are set to continue and the school has also looked to resolve the situation between neighbours and parents.

In a letter home to parents the school said: "Although we have no photographic evidence of the following we have been advised once again a local resident has had a further terracotta pot destroyed by a parent, a complaint of parents speeding up Lower Mill Bank Road so fast a resident felt she had taken her own life in her hands just by stepping out of her front door and finally a reminder from a our neighbour over the road that is drive was is not a turning circle/public road/parking space but private property

"We have contacted the police, Highways Agency and traffic control and requested their intervention as our attempts to appeal to everyone's common sense have been ignored.

The neighbourhood policing team said if anyone is threatened or has property damaged then they should report these matters to West Yorkshire Police.